Girls' wrestling gets the green light in Minnesota, boys' volleyball does not

The Minnesota State High School League voted Tuesday to create a high school wrestling tournament for girls to compete in.

“Today's meeting demonstrated the significant desire for youth sports programs to be adopted by the Minnesota State High School League and for students to have the opportunity to represent their school as they compete,” said Erich Martens, the League’s Executive Director. “The decision by our membership to offer our girls in wrestling the chance to compete for individual honors in their own postseason division is a big step. Minnesota now joins other regional states like North and South Dakota, Wisconsin, Kansas and Missouri in offering this opportunity for girls wrestlers.”

The MSHSL also voted down a proposal to add boys' volleyball as a sanctioned sport.

Thirty-one votes were needed for approval, and it ended two votes shy of approval.

The wrestling vote passed 44-4. Iowa is one of the few states in the Midwest that has not sanctioned girls' wrestling.