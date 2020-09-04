Girls tennis sees slight changes on and off the court

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Some sports are easier to socially distance than others. In tennis, two players occupy the court, one on each side of the net, always keeping a good distance.

At the high school level, it almost seems like nothing has changed.

"It's starting to feel normal," Century girl's tennis Head Coach Josh Heiden said. "We're just excited to be together and excited to be playing."

There are some minor tweaks on the court, no more handshakes -- only racket touches. Heiden says practices have been impacted the most by the pandemic. The use of hand sanitizer and players wearing masks when not playing -- they want to keep players safe.

"We've tried to be on the cautious side more than anything," he said.

Girls tennis is one of the few sports playing in Minnesota this fall. Still, Heiden wasn't sure his players would share the court this season.

"I was very concerned," he said. "I had no idea what the consensus would be. Hopefully other teams can be safe and respectful of the guidelines."

There are some slight adjustments on the court and the Century head coach says his kids have embraced the new rules.

"The kids are smart, they know what to do, they know what the story is and quite honestly I think we're in a position that's a little more favorable than some of the other sports," Heiden said.

While some other sports have struggled during this pandemic, Heiden is hopeful there will be no bumps in the road.

"Cross your fingers but hopefully we'll finish the season unscathed," he said.