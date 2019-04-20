Clear
Girls golf: Crestwood/Nashua-Plainfield vs. Grundy Center

Recap from Friday's triangular meet.

Posted: Apr. 20, 2019 12:10 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

NASHUA, Iowa – Nashua-Plainfield hosted a tri-match against Grundy Center and Crestwood on Friday.

Grundy Center was the team winner shooting a nine-hole total of 200, followed by Crestwood with 222, and Nashua-Plainfield with 228.

Lauren Dirks was the low medalist with a 46, three strokes better than her teammate and runner-up, Josie Holke-Farnam.

