Girls golf: Crestwood/Nashua-Plainfield vs. Grundy Center

NASHUA, Iowa – Nashua-Plainfield hosted a tri-match against Grundy Center and Crestwood on Friday.
Grundy Center was the team winner shooting a nine-hole total of 200, followed by Crestwood with 222, and Nashua-Plainfield with 228.
Lauren Dirks was the low medalist with a 46, three strokes better than her teammate and runner-up, Josie Holke-Farnam.
