Girl scouts selling cookies for deployed troops

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Girl Scout troops set up shop at the American Legion Post 92 and VFW Post 1215 in Rochester on Monday for a Military Appreciation Day.

In addition to selling cookis, they also asked costumers to purchase boxes of cookies to donate to deployed troops, or bring items for care packages. Care package items include things such as dental products, toiletry items, and stationary.

"They might not be somewhere where they can get Girl Scout cookies and that might be one thing they miss back home," says Reece Norlein, one of the scouts.