ROCHESTER, Minn. - Girl Scout troops set up shop at the American Legion Post 92 and VFW Post 1215 in Rochester on Monday for a Military Appreciation Day.
In addition to selling cookis, they also asked costumers to purchase boxes of cookies to donate to deployed troops, or bring items for care packages. Care package items include things such as dental products, toiletry items, and stationary.
"They might not be somewhere where they can get Girl Scout cookies and that might be one thing they miss back home," says Reece Norlein, one of the scouts.
Related Content
- Girl scouts selling cookies for deployed troops
- A taste of home: Some girls scouts sending cookies to troops overseas
- Rochester veterans react to troops being deployed
- A man bought $540 in cookies so these Girl Scouts could escape the cold
- US deploys thousands of additional troops to Middle East following Soleimani killing
- Boy Scouts looking to sell office in Rochester
- UPDATE: Mother and Girl Scout killed in Wisconsin crash
- Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa introduces 'Infants at Work' policy
- Rescued Minnesota Girl Scouts not actually hit by lightning
- Wisconsin man found guilty in deaths of Girl Scouts, parent
Scroll for more content...