Girl rescued after head gets stuck in water tower ladder in north Iowa

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (AP) — City workers and firefighters have rescued a 7-year-old girl whose head became stuck between two rungs of a water tower ladder in northern Iowa.
Officials say the girl is autistic and was reported missing a little before 10 a.m. Thursday from her home in Estherville. She soon was spotted on the tower near her home, clinging to the ladder near its top.
Firefighters deployed a ladder with a basket attached, and a city electrical department staffer helped cut her free.
She was taken to the ground and checked by medics before being turned over to her parents. Her name hasn't been released.
