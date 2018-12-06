Clear

Girl hit while walking along Rochester street

Police say she and her guardian were in the parking lane early Wednesday evening.

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 10:03 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A young girl was hit while walking in a parking lane Wednesday.

The Rochester Police Department says the eight-year-old was walking with her guardian along 6th Street SE when she was hit by the westbound vehicle driven by Say Son, 71 from Rochester, around 5:42 pm.

Police say the girl and her guardian were apparently walking in the parking lane of the street, near the intersection with 5th Avenue, because the sidewalks were snow and ice covered and they didn’t feel safe on them.

The girl was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police say they did not issue a ticket to Son. They do not believe he was speeding and simply did not see the girl.

