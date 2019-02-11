Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Girl Scout asks people to donate a box for federal employees.

It's her way of saying 'thank you' as another government shutdown could be possible by the end of the week.

Posted: Feb. 10, 2019 11:28 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, another one could be on it's way by the end of the week. 

In the meantime, Addy Gore, a girl scout in Rochester, is trying to help out. 

Her family was impacted by the shutdown as her father, who works at the Federal Medical Center, worked for weeks without a paycheck. 

Now, she's asking for people to not just buy girl scout cookies, but also to donate a box to federal employees. 

"They keep us safe. So, it's really important that we give them a thank you gift and girl scout cookies are very good for a thank you gift," she said. 

So far, she's collected 24 boxes of cookies for government workers. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
Tracking snow...and a lot of it.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Med City FC holds open tryouts

Image

From sharing carries at Lourdes, to sharing the same college campus.

Image

Great Cardboard Sled Race

Image

Girl Scouts donate cookies

Image

Albert Lea fireman retires from service

Image

Minnesota section wrestling brackets released

Image

Polar Plunge 2019

Image

Logan's Law

Image

Iowa district wrestling finals

Image

Basketball highlights: John Marshall vs Mayo doubleheader

Community Events