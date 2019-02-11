Girl Scout asks people to donate a box for federal employees.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, another one could be on it's way by the end of the week.
In the meantime, Addy Gore, a girl scout in Rochester, is trying to help out.
Her family was impacted by the shutdown as her father, who works at the Federal Medical Center, worked for weeks without a paycheck.
Now, she's asking for people to not just buy girl scout cookies, but also to donate a box to federal employees.
"They keep us safe. So, it's really important that we give them a thank you gift and girl scout cookies are very good for a thank you gift," she said.
So far, she's collected 24 boxes of cookies for government workers.
