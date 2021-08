ROCKWELL, Iowa - A 7-year-old girl was killed Sunday after a crash involving a homemade go-kart.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Bryclynn Blue Blackdeer, 7, of Rockwell, was killed during the crash.

Authorities said it happened at 4628 Olive Ave. near Rockwell.

The female juvenile was operating the go-kart when it collided with a boat trailer.