Girl, 5, hit by vehicle after getting off school bus in southern MN

BYRON, Minn. - A 5-year-old girl getting off a school bus was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old male from Rochester drove past the activated stop arm and warning lights for the school bus and struck the girl.

The girl suffered an unknown level of severity injury to her leg and was transported by a private vehicle to a local hospital for evaluation.

The Byron School District bus was stopped at 4th St. NE and 10th Ave. NE when the accident occurred.

The initial investigation has determined that criminal charges will be filed when the investigation is finished.