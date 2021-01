DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - A 16-year-old girl died Wednesday in a semi vs. vehicle crash.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the intersection of 220th Ave. and Dodge/Mower Rd. on the curve just after 8 a.m.

Deputies said a 2010 Honda Accord slid on the ice on the curve into the oncoming lane of traffic and crashed into a semi.

The driver of the Honda, 16-year-old Macy Holtan, of Hayfield, ended up dying from her injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.