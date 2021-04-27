Girl, 14, injured after being struck by Rochester Public Schools bus

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 14-year-old female was injured Monday after she was struck by a Rochester Public Schools bus.

Police said the girl was walking her bike in the crosswalk on 14th St. across 11th Ave. NW when she was hit.

The driver of the bus, an 86-year-old male from Rochester, said he felt some kind of impact and stopped right away and noticed the girl.

She was taken to St. Marys with injuries to her lower extremities and possibly to her head. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No citations have been given at this time. The mother of the victim said the girl was on her way to a friend's house when she was hit.