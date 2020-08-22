Girl, 12, suffers life-threatening injuries after 4-wheeler crash in Freeborn County

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – A 12-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries Friday following a 4-wheeler crash.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash at 7:14 p.m. on 120th St. just west of Highway 69 near Emmons.

Upon arrival, a 12-year-old girl was located with a pulse but was not responsive. She was then taken by Mayo One to Rochester.

Two other females (ages 8 and 13) were on the 4-wheeler at the time of the crash. None of the riders were wearing helmets.

Assisting agencies were Emmons First Responders, MCHS –AL ambulance and the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash is still under investigation by the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.