Gift of Life Transplant House remains open for patients, closed for visitors

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Gift of Life Transplant House is open and plans to stay that way for transplant patients and their caretakers.

Many of the guests are immunocompromised. Because of this, the house has always been strict on sanitation.

"Protocols we had in place before we even heard of such a thing as Coronavirus were very strong," says executive director Mary Wilder.

The Gift of Life Transplant House doubled checked its cleaning supplies with the CDC and is now wiping down common surfaces hourly. Visitors who are not working or staying there are not allowed in the buildings until at least May 15th.

The house is encouraging guests to stay connected with friends and family online and increased its internet bandwidth in order to do so. Jaguar Communications helped the house do so for free.