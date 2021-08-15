Gift of Life Transplant House holds first car show fundraiser

ROCHESTER, Minn.- People from across the area came to Rochester to admire cars and give back to the Gift of Life Transplant House. The Rochester non-profit provides a home to people receiving organ, tissue, and bone marrow transplants. Cars from numerous makes, years, and models were displayed.

"We wanted to have an event that would be outside, that would be inexpensive enough to draw the public of Rochester in. There's nothing quite as universal as a car show," explains Gift of Life Transplant House Executive Director Mary Wilder.

Fundraisers like the car show are also super important to the non-profit.

"We charge just 30 dollars a night so as you can imagine, that does not sustain the two locations that we have. As a result, we rely on the generosity of both benefactors and fundraising events like today's car show to make sure we can provide that lodging for our transplant patients," says Wilder.

At least 50 people attended including transplant professional Leon Lau.

"I believe in the organ donation process as well as the donate life movement. Being part of this car show today means a lot to me in terms of raising funds for the transplant house which supports the transplant patients."

Chad Cole is one of the drivers showing off his car for a cause he's passionate about.

"I really like what Gift of Life does. I'm really supportive of what they're doing. My stepmom has worked for them for years."

Event attendee Marcia Hauck was also there to support Gift of Life.

"Our son worked in organ transplant for 10 years. So when he said there was going to be a car show going on as an event we said hey why not participate in this."

She's also displaying her 1972 Corvette Stingray for her neighbor.

"Our neighbor is a recipient of a heart transplant so it just seemed to connect."

Wilder doesn't know how much money the event raised but is predicting around $20,000. She hopes that the car show will become the go-to event in Rochester and will draw vehicles from all over Minnesota and other states.

Gift of Life Transplant House is also having another fundraiser next month. It will be a 5K located right by Terroloco. Anyone interested in participating can register here.