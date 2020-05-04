Gift of Life Transplant House extends visitor restrictions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Transplant patients and their caregivers need a safe place to stay as they wait for life-saving procedures. That's why the Gift of Life Transplant House is extending their visitor restrictions through May 31.

No visitors are allowed on campus, including both inside and outside of the buildings.

Executive Director Mary Wilder tells KIMT News 3 safety and providing a stress-free environment for these vulnerable people are their top priorities.

"When you're taking medication already that is lowering your immune system and you're surrounded by a situation where you could become infected with this illness at any moment, it's extremely stressful," Wilder said.

In addition to the visitor restrictions, all staff, guests, and caregivers are wearing masks. Staff members are also going through both houses every hour and sanitizing high-touch surfaces.