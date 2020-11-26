Gift of Life Transplant House celebrating Thanksgiving differently to protect guests

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Not everyone can stay home over Thanksgiving. That's the case for people staying at Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester as they receive a life-saving organ donation or transplant. Transplant patients are vulnerable to complications from COVID-19, so it's important to protect them.

Thanksgiving Day at Gift of Life Transplant House usually consists of buffet-style tables full of donated food and deserts catered in from local vendors, served by volunteers. Friends and families gather around as they enjoy a meal together. To protect patients, the house usually doesn't allow children inside, but Thanksgiving is the annual exception.

This year, visitors are not allowed inside Gift of Life Transplant House. That's been the case since early on in the pandemic.

"This year is a very very different year, but we were determiend to make Thanksgiving special," says executive director Mary Wilder. To keep patients safe while still celebrating, Gift of Life Transplant House's Health and Wellness committee used some of its budget to purchase individually microwave-safe packaged meals for its guests from Powers Catering. This way, patients can enjoy the taste of the holiday but avoid waiting in a line and social distance as they eat.

If it's safe to do so next year, Gift of Life would love to return to its old traditions.