Gift Rochester turns into bonanza for downtown business

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A pop-up online store allowed Mayo Clinic managers and supervisors to make over $257,000 in purchases from downtown Rochester businesses.

The Gift Rochester holiday shop was open from November 6 to November 20 and worked with over 50 businesses offering gifts and products for Mayo staff.

"Our neighboring downtown businesses are partners in providing patients, visitors and our staff with a world-class experience. We need to support one another," says Erin Sexton, director of Enterprise Community Engagement at Mayo Clinic. "We are thrilled that this was such a popular option for our staff this year and even more thrilled to see these dollars go right back to the downtown businesses. We are grateful for the collaboration with Gift Rochester to make this happen."

Mayo Clinic approached Gift Rochester and the Rochester Downtown Alliance about this idea, which lead to $257,786.95 in merchandise being bought from downtown businesses.