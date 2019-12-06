Gibson leaves Twins to sign with the Rangers

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) - The Texas Rangers have added another veteran pitcher to their starting rotation with the signing of right-hander Kyle Gibson.
The 32-year-old free agent got a $28 million, three-year contract and could make an extra $4 million in performance and roster bonuses. He spent the first seven years of his big league career with the Minnesota Twins. Gibson goes into a rotation with fellow 30-something pitchers Mike Minor and Lance Lynn. Both threw 208 innings last season.
Gibson was 13-7 in 34 games last season and started 29. He has averaged more than 172 innings over the past six seasons.
