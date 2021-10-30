Let’s be clear. People make movies to make money. If you care first and foremost about art, there are many, many, many simpler and less expensive ways to pursue your creative vision. With the time, expense, and number of people involved, cinema is the most businesslike element of show business, and anyone who gets into the industry figures that out very quickly. But just as mob lawyers convince themselves they’re doing something greater than protecting criminal scum, filmmakers desperately want to believe there’s more than money to what they do and that’s even true of the scavengers who take the work of others, slap a new coat of paint on it and try to pass it off as something new.

For an example of that, look no further than this edition of KIMT’s Weekend Throwdown as we pit “Ghostbusters” (1984) vs. “Ghostbusters” (2016), where the folks behind the remake have managed to fool themselves and a bunch of others into believing that there’s something more noble or worthwhile about this reboot because the main roles have been switched from men to women. But is that striking a blow against the patriarchy or merely a patina of political correctness covering a vacuous cash grab?

The original is a true Hollywood classic. It’s one of the biggest box office successes in history that’s also nigh universally recognized as a flat out great film. “Ghostbusters” (1984) is original, organic, and funny as heck, filled with characters and jokes that people lovingly remember decades later. It both resurrected and redefined the horror-comedy genre, which had been largely limited to “Young Frankenstein” (1974), some Abbott and Costello movies, and a bunch of cheaply made horror-crap that was funny only because it’s so terrible.

“Ghostbusters” (2016) is none of those things, but we’ll get to that in a bit.

When three eccentric scientists are fired from their university research jobs in the original, they’re forced to go into business for themselves as professional paranormal exterminators. They set up shop in a decommissioned New York City firehouse and hire a caustic receptionist. They’re got nuclear-powered positron throwers to grab the ghosts, traps and a containment facility to hold them and a tricked-out hearse to get them where they need to go. What don’t they have? Ghosts.

In a tiny twist that exemplifies how smart and clever the script is, “Ghostbusters” (1984) begins in a world where the supernatural mostly doesn’t exist. For a good long while, their only client is a woman named Dana Barrett (Sigourney Weaver) who complains about a demonic portal in her refrigerator. But then spirits and spooks start popping up all over, resulting in a flood of ghostbusting business and turning our heroes into full blown celebrities.

They soon learn, however, that the rise in spectral activity is connected to the return of an ancient god who seeks to bring about the end of the world and needs Dana Barrett and her nebishy neighbor (Rick Moranis) to do it. Rescued from the clutches of the Environmental Protection Agency…yes, seriously…the Ghostbusters are pressed into battle to save the world from a rampaging, 100-foot-tall marshmallow man.

With a goofy concept that dives completely into the absurd at the end, one of the keys to the greatness of “Ghostbusters” (1984) is that the script is very intelligent and grounded in reality. Only our three heroes and Rick Moranis’ Louis Tully are larger than life characters that are exaggerated for comedic effect. Every other person in the story is played more or less normally and could easily be transplanted into a fairly straight laced drama without any viewer noticing. The Ghostbusters themselves spend a good chunk of the story plagued by mundane hassles like not making enough money to pay their bills or burning the candle at both ends because they’re overworked. One of the smartest things in the whole story is how it presents catching ghosts as ultimately just another job, with its perks and its pain-in-the-butt aggravations.

That ordinariness may not seem important at first blush but it is absolutely vital because it gives the fantastic and over-the-top elements of the story something with which they can contrast. This is what most comedies, as well as sci-fi and horror flicks, forget. A joke needs a set up as well as a punch line. Costello needed Abbott. The unusual needs to begin as the usual. The audience has to connect the tale to something in their own lives before you can take them someplace they’ve never been. It is a fundamental storytelling technique that is so often neglected by people who don’t truly understand what it means to tell a story. All they know is how to repeat or mimic the stories other people have told.

Which is sadly the impression one gets of the folks who made “Ghostbusters” (2016). It’s sad because co-writer/director Paul Feig and main stars Kristin Wiig and Melissa McCarthy have all done some pretty good films, making their collective performance in this reboot even more disappointing. It has none of the wit and little of the charm of its predecessor and depends heavily on viewers and critics who want so very much for it to be good that they’ll blind themselves to the movie’s many flaws. It’s kind of like “Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace” except with even more Jar Jar Binks.

The reboot sees the tenure dreams of physics professor Erin Gilbert (Kristin Wiig) threatened by her past connection to Abby Yates (Melissa McCarthy), a scientific researcher obsessed with the paranormal. Erin and Abby were fast friends in high school as the geeky, unpopular girls and shared a love of ghosts that led them to publish a book on the reality of the supernatural. If her university superiors find out about that book, it could ruin Erin so she rushes to ask Abby to stop selling it online.

I’m going to pause before going on with the plot because what’s wrong with “Ghostbusters” (2016) is no better demonstrated than in the Erin/Abby backstory. If this movie has an emotional center it is in the story of these two people who used to be friends, then stopped being close and must reforge their relationship in the midst of crisis. But at no point in the entire motion picture do they explain or even allude to why Erin and Abby stopped being friends in the first place. Did they grow apart? Did they break up over a boyfriend? Did Erin screw Abby over to get a job? Nothing. No sense of how long ago the friendship ended. No reason given for why Erin stopped believing in ghosts. No indication that Erin or Abby ever changed in any way. It’s simply they used to be friends, then they weren’t but now they will be again because that’s what the movie says.

This is not a minor point. The entire plot of “Ghostbusters” (2016) is built on the Erin/Abby relationship and to the extent it has a coherent theme, the enduring power and importance of friendship is it. But Feig and company didn’t both to give Erin and Abby’s friendship the slightest whiff of reality. It’s nothing but a shallow pretense to be gotten out of the way so the alleged humor can flow but if the people telling the story don’t care about it, neither can anyone else.

Anyway, Erin winds up tagging along with Abby and Abby’s new and clearly unstable scientific partner, Jillian Holtzmann (Kate McKinnon), as they investigate a haunted house. That leads to them all losing their research jobs and…well, they don’t go into business for themselves. They move some stolen lab equipment into an office above a Chinese restaurant and hire an obviously brain-damaged receptionist (Chris Hemsworth) but it’s entirely unclear what they’re doing or how they expect to make a living doing it. Again, it’s all just a pretense to be dispensed with so they can get to the supposed comedy. They eventually team up with a subway worker named Patty (Leslie Jones), because it’s a Ghostbusters movie and they have to have a fourth, black member of the team, and fight to stop an all too human villain’s New Age Scooby-Doo scheme to unleash a horde of evil spirits and destroy New York City.

To be fair, there have been many remakes/reboots that are far worse than “Ghostbusters” (2016) but that’s like saying having painful constipation is better than getting your face chewed off by a hungry rat. It’s paced like a TV sitcom with a joke every 15 seconds regardless of the circumstances, so there are a few laughs to be found, and it relentlessly pays homage to both the original film and its cartoon spawn while ignoring the terrible “Ghostbusters II” (1989), so fans of the franchise have little about which to be angry. If you’re looking for something colorful and energetic to kill about two hours of your life, “Ghostbusters” (2016) will do the job. But so will watching “Independence Day: Resurgence” (2016).

But this reboot is hollow and without an ounce of reality in any of it. “Ghostbusters” (1984) isn’t remembered solely for being hilarious. Viewers fell in love with the characters because they felt like real people who were just funnier than we are in our real lives. Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) is the smart alec slacker rebelling against anything that’s handy. That kind of guy practically became a cultural icon in 1970s cinema and Murray’s version here may be the last good performance of it before cultural changes pushed that sort of character into douchey self-parody. Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) is the geeky fanboy who is full of obscure and esoteric knowledge and gets really excited when he can tell anyone about it. Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) is the nerd who is more at home with test tubes than other human beings. Even Winston Zeddmore (Ernie Hudson) is the guy who just needs a job and doesn’t quite realize what he’s gotten himself into.

In contrast, Erin Gilbert is basically just Kristin Wiig. Abby Yates is just Melissa McCarthy. Holtzmann isn’t Kate McKinnon but that’s because no one knows who Kate McKinnon is. However, Holtzmann is not a real person and not even a real character. She’s an amalgamation of mannerisms and shtick. And Patty is a sassy black woman because in the 21st century, apparently, sassy black woman is still an acceptable racial caricature. No one will remember them next year, let along in three decades, because there’s nothing genuine or honest about any of them.

Making it worse is that EVERY SINGLE person in the reboot is whacky. There are no normal, ordinary people for the main characters to play off of. The receptionist is whacky. The Mayor of New York City is whacky. His assistant is whacky. The bad guy is whacky. The agents from Homeland Security are whacky. Even the guy who delivers Chinese food to Abby is whacky. There’s no non-comedy baseline for either the filmmakers or the viewers to work with. Everybody is Lou Costello. Nobody is Bud Abbott.

The plot of “Ghostbusters” (1984) sent the characters to specific places for specific reasons to do specific things and the humor happened along the way. The reboot is a strung together collection of scenes where it frequently looks like Feig turned on the camera and told his actresses “I need you to be funny for 45 seconds. Go!”

And if the “cross the streams” conclusion of the original was a deus ex machina pulled out of thin air because they didn’t have any other way to end the movie, the conclusion of “Ghostbusters” (2016) is the most deusy, most ex machinaist thing you’ve ever seen. It is so contrived and corny it makes the original climax look like “The Usual Suspects” (1995).

“Ghostbusters” (1984) wins this Throwdown decisively over its distaff reboot because for all the hubbub over gender swapping and chauvinist internet trolls, “Ghostbusters” (2016) is nothing but yet another vacuous cash grab. They had 32 years of cultural and economic change to draw on and the only new stuff the rebooters could come up with is a brief aside about those cheesy ghost-hunting TV shows and a single, abortive joke about the New York City real estate market. The rest is dross. And almost all of the critics and commentators telling you different would be ripping this reboot a new bodily orifice if it starred men instead of women.

“Ghostbusters” (2016) isn’t bad because it has girls in it. It’s bad because after that casting decision, Feig and company shut off their brains and made the same easy, obvious and stupid choices every other cinema scavenger makes when trying to exploit someone else’s work. All that is left to wonder about is whether a sequel to this reboot could possibly be worse than “Ghostbusters II,” but I think I’d rather let a hungry rat chew off my face.

Ghostbusters (1984)

Written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis.

Directed by Ivan Reitman.

Starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis, Rick Moranis, Annie Potts, William Atherton, Ernie Hudson, David Margulies, Steven Tash, Jennifer Runyon, Slavitza Jovan, Michael Ensign, Alice Drummond, Jordan Charney, Timothy Carhart and Tom McDermott.

Ghostbusters (2016)

Written by Katie Dippold and Paul Feig.

Directed by Paul Feig.

Starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Karan Suni, Steve Higgins, Neil Casey, Charles Dance, Ed Begley Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Nate Corddry.