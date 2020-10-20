Getting your winter weather supplies after October snowfall: 'It's kind of a seasonal wake-up call'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The October snowfall may have snuck up on you, and made you realize what you need for the upcoming winter season.

Arrow Hardware and Paint in Rochester has its winter essentials on display at the front of the store. From shovels to snow blowers to ice melt, employees are ready to help Minnesotans through another snowy season.

"It's kind of a seasonal wake-up call for people who have been procrastinating getting that winter stuff they may have forgotten about or are just putting off," Jeff Krueger, an associate at Arrow Hardware and Paint, said.

The pandemic has impacted inventory at hardware stores, but thankfully not for winter supplies.

"Overall, there have been some surprise shortages that come from a nationwide steel shortage and aluminum and so on," Krueger explained, "but for the most part, it hasn't really been affected especially with our winter related stuff. I haven't noticed anything yet."

Tuesday's snowfall was a good reminder it's important to have the right supplies in your car. Now would be the perfect time to get a scraper and emergency kit ready to go.