Getting voters on the rolls in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - The push is on to get more people registered to vote. Early voting is well underway in Minnesota, but in Iowa, folks won't be able to cast ballots until October 5th.

Charles City is an ideal spot for a voter registration drive. A key player in the womens' sufferage movement, Carrie Chapman Catt spent part of her childhood there.

After the 19th amendment was ratified, Catt founded the league of women voters in 1920.

On Main Street on Tuesday afternoon, women with the 19th Amendment Association were joined by Floyd County Auditor Gloria Carr to register voters.

Marilu Wohlers with the 19th Amendment Association says voting is important to maintain our democracy.

"The loss of Ruth Bader Ginsberg is a threat to women and women's rights and so you never know, with changes of presidents and administrations, you never know what might be taken away," said Wohlers.

Sign-ups for absentee ballots were also available at today's voter registration drive. You can still apply for absentee ballots online or at your local county auditor's office. Below are links to register to vote or request an absentee ballot.

Register to vote in Iowa

Register to vote in Minnesota

Request an absentee ballot in Iowa

Request an absentee ballot in Minnesota