Getting un-stuck in the snow

ROCHESTER, Minn. – You may have found yourself stuck in the snow recently. You might drive with a shovel in the car, but that doesn’t always do the trick.

Cat litter is the secret ingredient for Karen Jones, who got stuck in her driveway.

There were some spinning tires at first, but finally success as she pulled into her garage.

She said the ordeal left her a little surprised.

“I drove mail route and school buses for many years, so I'm used to the large vehicles,” Jones said. “So here I get in the car and then I'm stuck.”

The next thing she did was clean up the kitty litter. She said it will make a good fertilizer for her grass in the spring.