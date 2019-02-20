Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Getting un-stuck in the snow

You can use many materials to get unstuck like cat litter, sand, or gravel.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 6:12 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – You may have found yourself stuck in the snow recently. You might drive with a shovel in the car, but that doesn’t always do the trick.

Cat litter is the secret ingredient for Karen Jones, who got stuck in her driveway.

There were some spinning tires at first, but finally success as she pulled into her garage.

She said the ordeal left her a little surprised.

“I drove mail route and school buses for many years, so I'm used to the large vehicles,” Jones said. “So here I get in the car and then I'm stuck.”

The next thing she did was clean up the kitty litter. She said it will make a good fertilizer for her grass in the spring.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 12°
Snow may be tapering off, but winds and blowing snow will continue into the night.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Snow affects appointments

Image

Sled giveaway

Image

Surf Ballroom nominated as the Best Small Venue

Image

Icicles could be a sign of a hidden danger

Image

Getting out of the snow

Image

New Austin Police Chief sworn in

Image

Snow Emergency Parking Ordinance in Austin

Image

Tracking Heavy Snow This Morning

Image

Tow plow giving MNDOT extra help

Image

Sen. Grassley visits Hampton

Community Events