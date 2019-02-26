Clear
Getting to Des Moines

Basketball fans brave treacherous road conditions to make it to the big game.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 1:31 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

DES MOINES, Iowa – Although travel hasn’t been advised for a few days now, some people had to venture out to make it to a big game.

They are conference rivals and separated by less than 40 miles, but Crestwood and Waukon met in Des Moines Monday night for the Iowa State Girls Basketball Tournament.

The trip from Cresco to Des Moines is about 185 miles and from Waukon, it is over 200, but that didn’t stop some of the most dedicated fans from braving the elements.

“We went down to Cedar Rapids and then over to Iowa City – it was about 50 to 60 more miles,” Nate Troy told KIMT. “It took a long time but I heard 9 was closed and 35 was closed so we’ve got to get down here some way. So I tried and took the long way but it worked.”

We're tracking below average temps and more chances for snow through the week.
Community Events