Getting snow blowers repaired before weekend storm

MASON CITY, Iowa - With a lot of heavy snow potentially on the way, a lot of us will be pulling our snow blowers out for the first time this winter. But if yours doesn't start up, you aren't alone.

At Floyd & Leonard in Mason City, snow blowers are lined up from wall to wall in their repair shop, about 30 or so still needing repair, leaving not a lot of room to walk. However, the crew is hard at work, fixing augers and other parts.

"We've been through a lot of blowers. I believe that people started bringing blowers back in August," employee Andrew Hicok said.

So far, they've seen a steady stream of customers looking to prepare for the snow, according to Hicok.

"I would say about 20-25% of people bring in their blowers before snow even hits the ground, before winter's around."

Sometimes, it's a quick fix, but not always.

"One snow blower could just be a simple oil change to where one snow blower we would have to replace the auger, which could be an all day project. I know last week, I want to say we got 50 snow blowers finished."

But if you're not prepared, don't worry; there's plenty of winter weather ahead.

"After the big snow storm, that's when people take 'em out and find out, 'oh it's not working', then we get the rest of them in. And after the big snow storm, it's a big rush then."

While spring may seem a while from now, those at Floyd & Leonard say when it comes time to put the snow blower away for the year, make sure to completely empty the gas tank.