Getting recognition on the silver screen

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A new independent film has a Charles City star on its cast.

10 year-old Joey Robel was among many North Iowans playing a role in the 18-minute festival short "Murphy's Law." The movie had its red carpet premiere Sunday night at the Charles Theatre.

Robel played the role of a boy mowing a lawn, and appeared in only one scene.

He's no stranger to acting - he's starred in commercials for Quality Auto Service.

"My Dad, he owns a business, and a person who filmed it liked how I listened to him, and they needed a spot in the movie. So he wanted to see how I could do it, and I could."

But filming his scene was something different than what he was used to, as it took about 2 1/2-3 hours to shoot.

"I was like, 'well this is going to be a different thing. It's going to be really easy.' But it turned out to be really hard."

However, he says he's continuing to expand his acting resume by acting in plays when he gets into middle school.

If you're interested in watching "Murphy's Law", Marketplace Media, the production company in charge of the film, will soon make it available to watch on their website soon.