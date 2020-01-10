Clear
Getting ready for SocialICE

The popular Rochester event is less than a month away.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 5:08 PM
Updated: Jan 10, 2020 5:09 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In less than one month, Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester will be transformed into an icy oasis for SocialICE.

The event includes ice sculptures, ice bars and lots of entertainment. Thousands of people attend SocialICE each year. This year, there's something new to look forward to.

"We've got curling in the back alley kind of between the Chateau Theatre and the Shops at University Square that's presented by Destination Medical Center. So that will be a fun, interesting way to get people involved in winter sports," said Katie Adelman with the Rochester Downtown Alliance.

SocialICE is Thursday, February 6th from 5:00pm-9:00pm and Friday, February 7th and Saturday, February 8th from 4:00pm-10:00pm.

