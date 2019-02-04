Getting home safe after the big football game: 'It is definitely a party holiday'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – In January alone more than 2100 drivers were arrested for DWI across Minnesota, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Many view Sunday night's big game as a holiday. Law enforcement's message to people is simple, get home safe.

Inside sports bars across the nation the only thing anyone can seem to agree on is a cold beverage.

“I wanna see possibly Tom Brady reach gold status,” Kirk Vannitamby, of Toronto, Canada, said. “Or maybe them take them down, who knows?”

“The Rams, definitely the Rams,” Kelvin Andow, of Rochester, said. “I'm like the rest of the country we hate New England, we hate Tom Brady, we hate the cheaters.”

Win or lose, people still booze.

“Just behave like your mom was watching you,” Brian Roussell, a Rochester Police Officer, said.

In case you don’t, Rochester Police have at least two extra patrols out tonight to keep people safe and accountable.

“It is definitely a party holiday,” Roussell said, “and there are extra cars out there to help reduce any type of injuries and DWIs.”

Fortunately, people have options to avoid driving after drinking.

“Cab it, Uber, or Lyft I mean, don't drive,” Andow said. “That's just totally wrong.”

Those who will drive you home say to plan ahead.

“Obviously from you know 9 o'clock on for 2 to 3 hours it's probably going to be extremely busy,” Jeremy Kittleson, an Uber and Lyft driver, said. “There might be a little, slight rise in prices maybe. You know a couple extra more bucks, and then maybe 15-20 more minutes of a wait time possibly.”

Even though Kittleson said it's one of the busiest nights for him as a driver, local bars say the night is a warm up for Social Ice later this week.