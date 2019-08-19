Getting hands on training with underwater drone

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Earlier this month, the Clear Lake Fire Department received a new underwater drone, thanks to an anonymous donor.

This past weekend, firefighters were able to get hands on training on just how to use it.

"We're having pretty good luck with it today, and everything we've thrown in the water we've been able to find."

Mike Meester is part of the group that's been training throughout the weekend, which included deploying the drone and retrieving golf balls at the AmericInn pool.

Now, they're retrieving a cage from the depths of the lake.

On the boat, they also have monitors from a built-in camera on the drone and using sonar that can observe exactly what's going on.

"It has a manipulating arm on the end like a claw so that we can go down and grab on to, say, an individual's piece of clothing, and we can retrieve them with the drone, or use it as an anchor point for a dive team to follow."

Dave Phillips works for a Sheriff's office near Duluth, but also consults and leads training for departments on the side, both in the U.S. and overseas in Asia. For a crew that's never had a remotely operated vehicle, he says the Clear Lake firemen are picking up on it quick.

"They're able to do a wide area search with their side scan by putting a target on the bottom, and then fly the vehicle down to the object, grab onto it and retrieve it. And that's without any surface or shore orientation."

In fact, more and more departments are adding a remotely operated vehicle like a drone to their arsenal.

"It's catching up to where oil and gas companies have been for many years, and it's finally catching up with public safety. The idea is not to take the place of dive teams, but to have another tool that you can quickly deploy."

For first responders, it's equipment like this that help them save lives.

"Even in a drowning scenario, if we can be on the scene soon enough, we can conceivably be in a position to do life saving measures."

The department is planning another training session for others in the near future.