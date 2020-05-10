Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Getting creative for Mother's Day during a pandemic

'My grandma's been quite depressed lately since she hasn't left her house in two months, and she's slowly losing hope.'

Posted: May 10, 2020 1:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEW YORK (AP) — Treats made and delivered by neighbors. Fresh garden plantings dug from a safe 6 feet away. Trips around the world set up room-to-room at home.

Mother's Day this year is a mix of love and extra imagination as families do without their usual brunches and huggy meet-ups.

As the pandemic persists in keeping families indoors or a safe social distance apart, online searches have increased for creative ways to still make moms feel special.

Absent help from schools and babysitters, uninitiated dads are on homemade craft duty with the kids. Other loved ones are navigating around no-visitor rules at hospitals and senior-living facilities.

Some medical facilities are pitching in by collecting voice and video recordings from locked-out relatives when patients are unable to manage the technology on their own.

In suburban St. Louis, Steve Turner and his family hope to FaceTime with his 96-year-old mother, Beverly, but they plan something more, too. Her birthday coincides with Mother's Day this year.

“We're going to create a big Mother's Day-birthday banner signed by the kids and grandkids who live here,” Turner said. “She loves butterflies and we'll draw some on. We're working with the home to find a place where we can stand outside a window so she can see us.”

Anna Francese Gass in New Canaan, Connecticut, is hunkered down with her husband and three children and will enjoy her usual Mother's Day breakfast in bed of rubbery eggs, slightly burnt toast and VERY milky coffee. But the day won't include her own mom, who lives nearby.

“I ordered a bunch of daffodil and tulip bulbs online, and me and the kids are planning to plant them in her flowerbed. She can supervise from the window. I just know it will put a huge smile on her face,” Francese Gass said.

In Alameda, California, 23-year-old Zaria Zinn is sheltering at home with her parents and younger sister. Knowing how much their mother loves and misses traveling, they're turning their house and neighborhood into a trip around the world with help from decorations and virtual tours online.

“We made a DIY passport for her and we're creating stamps for each location,” she said.

Their itinerary: Machu Picchu, Paris and Iceland, with some DIY spa time and a Hollywood-style movie night.

Making the most of Mother's Day in isolation is top of mind for Google search users. The company said the term “Mother's Day gifts during quarantine” recently spiked by 600% in the U.S. Among Pinterest's 335 million users, searches for “Mother's Day at home” have jumped by 2,971%, the company said.

In Rochester, New York, Melissa Mueller-Douglas and her 7-year-old daughter, Nurah, had planned to get together with mom and daughter friends at a hotel for a Mother's Day sleepover. When it was canceled because of the pandemic, they got busy on Pinterest searching for ideas to bring the party home, just the two of them.

They have eye masks with rhinestones to decorate, thread for mother-daughter bracelets, instant film for a photo shoot and a chocolate fountain purchased at Walmart. Dad and Nurah's 3-year-old brother will paint together downstairs after a mom-son bike ride earlier in the day.

“We've repurposed a shimmery tablecloth and made giant flowers out of tissue paper for a photo shoot backdrop. We'll be creating a secret handshake and writing in top secret journals to each other,” Mueller-Douglas said. “We're calling it The Best Day Ever Slumber Party.”

Kayla Hockman, 26, in Los Angeles has been worried about her 77-year-old grandmother in Fontana, California, about 50 miles away. Usually, she and her sister treat her and their mom to brunch or an adventure out.

“My grandma's been quite depressed lately since she hasn't left her house in two months, and she's slowly losing hope,” Hockman said. “She and my grandpa have a lot of problems with walking now. This whole thing of not being able to see anyone has been really taking a hard toll on them."

To cheer her up, they're planning a party on her lawn.

“It's going to be a surprise pop-up Mother's Day brunch with 'momosas' and painting,” Hockman said. “We’re going to set it up for all of us to paint a sunflower, her absolute favorite. She'll paint on her porch and we'll be on the lawn, all 6 feet apart.”

Willie Greer in Memphis thought food, enlisting the help of a neighbor to make his mom's recipe for pecan pie and deliver it to her in Dallas to brighten her isolation Mother's Day. He said the neighbor was happy to do it after he sent her the recipe.

“My siblings and I will also create a 'thank you' video for mom. Since we can’t all be together, each of us will record a short message and at the end we'll all sing 'A Mother's Love' by Gena Hill," he said. “I’m pretty sure this is the part where my mom cries her eyes out.”

These days, virtual experiences are all we have, so Lisa Hill in Portland, Oregon, decided to embrace that notion for her 79-year-old mom in Stuart, Florida, after she met a cooking instructor while volunteering to prepare meals at a shelter.

Hill has been cooking alongside Lauren Chandler, who has taken her usual in-home cooking sessions online with a twist: She's throwing in a free 45-minute session for clients to donate.

“I feel so far away from her. I can't cook for her. I can't visit," Hill said. "She's nervous about everything going on right now and it will be a good social interaction.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 7234

Reported Deaths: 558
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin3379374
Stearns13485
Nobles12302
Ramsey87543
Anoka51829
Dakota40815
Olmsted3639
Kandiyohi2761
Clay23316
Washington23114
Scott1291
Martin1124
Sherburne1071
Rice1021
Wright921
St. Louis9112
Benton872
Carver781
Winona7015
Pine690
Carlton640
Blue Earth640
Steele580
Polk481
Cottonwood450
Freeborn430
Mower420
Todd330
Jackson310
Le Sueur280
Murray270
Becker250
Itasca250
Goodhue250
Dodge240
Crow Wing241
Otter Tail230
Watonwan220
Nicollet212
Meeker210
Chisago191
Rock190
Lyon170
Unassigned170
Waseca160
Douglas150
Morrison130
Wabasha130
Fillmore121
Wilkin113
Faribault100
Norman90
Brown91
Kanabec90
Cass80
Marshall80
McLeod80
Isanti70
Mille Lacs71
Pipestone70
Renville60
Beltrami60
Pope50
Chippewa50
Wadena40
Traverse30
Swift30
Sibley30
Lincoln30
Redwood30
Yellow Medicine30
Aitkin20
Clearwater20
Mahnomen21
Big Stone20
Houston20
Grant20
Lac qui Parle20
Stevens10
Koochiching10
Pennington10
Lake10
Red Lake10
Kittson10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 11656

Reported Deaths: 252
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk219458
Woodbury15547
Black Hawk147720
Linn81958
Marshall7023
Dallas6605
Johnson5497
Muscatine47119
Tama32712
Louisa2823
Scott2798
Jasper2388
Wapello2120
Dubuque1886
Crawford1751
Washington1567
Allamakee1014
Pottawattamie822
Poweshiek795
Bremer585
Story551
Clinton551
Plymouth510
Henry431
Sioux420
Warren420
Cedar401
Des Moines371
Benton341
Boone340
Guthrie330
Jones310
Buena Vista300
Iowa270
Fayette240
Buchanan230
Clayton222
Mahaska201
Osceola190
Lee180
Winneshiek180
Shelby180
Harrison170
Lyon160
Cerro Gordo150
Grundy150
Marion130
Greene130
Howard120
Hardin120
Monona120
Butler120
Madison111
Audubon90
Clay90
Page90
Hamilton90
Davis90
Webster90
Mills80
Van Buren80
Keokuk70
Jackson70
Delaware71
Dickinson60
Humboldt60
Wright60
Chickasaw60
Jefferson60
Carroll60
Appanoose63
Franklin60
Clarke50
Cherokee40
Monroe40
Montgomery40
Pocahontas30
Adair30
Unassigned30
Winnebago30
Hancock30
Mitchell30
Floyd30
Kossuth20
Sac20
Calhoun10
Worth10
Fremont10
Union10
Cass10
Wayne10
Taylor10
Palo Alto10
Emmet00
Decatur00
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Mother's Day Forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester Parks and Rec to open more golf courses

Image

Living with special needs during pandemic

Image

Sean Weather 5/9 2

Image

Rochester man plays bagpipes to give people hope

Image

Sean Weather 5/0

Image

Mask controversy at Menards

Image

Vice President Visits Iowa

Image

Virtual Tutoring

Image

Schools expect enrollment to increase among adults

Image

Foster families deal with life during a pandemic

Community Events