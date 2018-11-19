Clear

Getting back into winter driving

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers how to be safe on winter roads.

Posted: Nov. 18, 2018 11:52 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After months of clear, dry roads, the first rounds of snowfall are causing some slippery driving conditions. 

In a video posted on Facebook, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers how to be winter drivers. 

In the video, a Sergeant gives these tips to drivers: slow down, leave extra space between the car in front, be patient, and know your breaks. 

As always, drivers are encouraged to limit distractions while driving. If the roads are too dangerous stay home. 

To check on the latest road conditions, people in Minnesota can go here. People in Iowa can check the latest road conditions here

