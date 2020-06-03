Getting back into the swing of things

OSAGE, Iowa – Two Iowa high schools have already said they won’t be taking part in the summer sports season this year begging the question – do teams feel safe returning to the diamond?

This week marks the first week for Iowa baseball and softball teams to return to practice doing so without hesitation. Osage was one of the teams taking full advantage of the opportunity by practicing under the lights at midnight on Monday.

“It was terrific. The kids were – I’d use the term chomping at the bit to get going. They were just very excited, happy to finally get out of the house to be active and involved,” Mike Henson said.

Finally after nearly three months of inactivity, prep athletes in Iowa are able to once again return to practice with games starting in less than two weeks. Belmond-Klemme and Eagle Grove have both opted to not play ball this summer after an uptick of cases of COVID-19 in their respective counties.

Henson, the Athletic Director and head baseball coach at Osage says he’s not worried so long as everyone obeys the guidelines set in place.

“We just ask (for) families to sit together and use proper spacing,” he said. “We’re going to have extra sanitation stations here wit gloves, masks, disposable wipes so anything that people need to make sure they stay as safe as we can.”

Contests are permitted to begin as early as June 15. In the meantime, there are precautions in place to keep athletes and coaches safe at practice including temperature checks, practicing in the same groups, and teams are forbidden to use dugouts. Other than that, Henson says not much has changed.

“The biggest difference other than that is at the end of practice we’re spending a lot of time because we have to wipe down and sanitize everything, clean everything off and make sure it’s disinfected so we’re ready to go for the next day.”

Henson says he believes schools along with the help of the state athletic unions are doing everything they can to create the safest possible environment for everyone involved.

“I encourage everyone to come out,” Henson said. “Come out and support your local teams here. We’re the only game in town and the only game in the nation right now.”

As part of the encouragement to come out to the ballpark, the Top of Iowa Conference has agreed to not charge admission. Along with that, there will be no concession stands. Fans are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages with them to games.