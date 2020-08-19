Getting back into an exercise routine: 'It's going to help to boost your immune system'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With school routines starting back up again, health experts say it's also a good time to be thinking about your exercise routines.

The American College of Sports Medicine recommends people should start or continue moderate physical activity for 150 to 300 minutes a week.

Rochester YMCA Wellbeing Director Laurie Kumferman says that will look different for people depending on their age or fitness level. Getting your blood pumping will provide you many benefits.

"As you exercise, it's going to help to boost your immune system which is going to give you peace of mind but also help your body fight anything that it's going to come in contact with whether that's COVID or anything else," Kumferman said. "We're right around the corner from cold and flu season as well."

