Getting a frozen treat in the freezing weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. – In the winter we feel below freezing temperatures, and local ice cream shops are still giving out their daily doses of brain freezes.

Some are just crazy enough to go get themselves a scoop of the frozen treat.

“Because it is our favorite thing,” Alayna Curran, of Rochester, said.

“Ice cream is good year-round whether it is winter, spring, summer, fall,” Scott Curran, of Rochester, said. “There is never a bad time for ice cream.”

Last Wednesday, Flapdoodles in Rochester did close during the dangerous cold, but workers say that doesn’t happen often.

If anything is for certain, it’s that Minnesotans love their ice cream – no matter their age or the weather.

“Even when it’s cold outside we're going to get ice cream aren't we? I think that’s because we’re just die-hard Minnesotans,” Amy and Dori Sauder, of Pine Island, said.