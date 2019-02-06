Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Getting a frozen treat in the freezing weather

“Even when it’s cold outside we're going to get ice cream aren't we? I think that’s because we’re just die-hard Minnesotans."

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 9:17 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 9:24 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – In the winter we feel below freezing temperatures, and local ice cream shops are still giving out their daily doses of brain freezes.

Some are just crazy enough to go get themselves a scoop of the frozen treat.

“Because it is our favorite thing,” Alayna Curran, of Rochester, said.

“Ice cream is good year-round whether it is winter, spring, summer, fall,” Scott Curran, of Rochester, said. “There is never a bad time for ice cream.”

Last Wednesday, Flapdoodles in Rochester did close during the dangerous cold, but workers say that doesn’t happen often.

If anything is for certain, it’s that Minnesotans love their ice cream – no matter their age or the weather.

“Even when it’s cold outside we're going to get ice cream aren't we? I think that’s because we’re just die-hard Minnesotans,” Amy and Dori Sauder, of Pine Island, said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Tracking a wintry mess tonight changing over to snow for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

OSAGE GBB EARNS BRAGGING RIGHTS

Image

LOCAL ATHLETES SIGN NLI'S

Image

Impacts of weather on wildlife

Image

Music Man and blackface

Image

Making prescription drugs more affordable

Image

SAW: OLIVIA CHRISTIANSON

Image

Educating winter drivers

Image

Tracking An Icing Potential and How It'll Impact Travel

Image

New food shopper pilot project

Image

New proposal to protect bald eagles

Community Events