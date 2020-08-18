GARNER, Iowa - The November general election will be here before you know it. Ahead of the election, the Association of Equipment Manufacturers is launching a get the vote out campaign to encourage the 2.8 million men and women in the U.S. that are a part of the manufacturing industry.

The AEM's 'I Make America' grassroots campaign is partnering with its nationwide members, including the Garner-based Stellar Industries, for "Equipped to Vote". The campaign aims to encourage workers to register to vote and support pro-manufacturing candidates during the upcoming election. Each month leading up to the election, the campaign will highlight a specific policy priority, such as free and fair trade, infrastructure investment and a strong rural economy, and explain why it is crucial to the long-term success of equipment manufacturing in the country. In addition, the campaign includes a series of interactive games and challenges, with participants earning points toward weekly giveaways and a grand prize.

Rachel Lynch with Stellar Industries says the company is working to get the word out and encourage participation.

"We're trying our best through our email communications and our digital boards and such, to encourage our employees to read the information and see what they can learn."

For more information on getting "Equipped to Vote", click here.