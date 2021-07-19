Get the COVID vaccine in Mason City, get a chance at $250

MASON CITY, Iowa – Healthcare agencies are offering a weekly drawing for $250 to try and encourage Mason City residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health, Cerro Gordo County Free Health Care Clinic, and Community Health Center of Mason City say they will be holding the drawing every Thursday at 5 pm at the Community Health Center. Those interested in getting vaccinated and participating in the drawing can call 641-450-0601 to make an appointment for the vaccine. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm at 404 N. Federal Avenue in Mason City.

After receiving the vaccine, participants will be entered into a drawing. Participants be entered into drawing after both their first and second injections. The winner will receive $250 cash and the first drawing will be Thursday.

Community Health Center of Mason City says this joint effort comes after CDC Director Rochelle Walensky recently warned that the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. is becoming “a pandemic of the unvaccinated” with nearly all hospital admissions and deaths among those who have not been vaccinated. New COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are up by nearly 70% in just the past week and hospitalizations are up by 35%.