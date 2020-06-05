Get your fair food fix in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many local county fairs and festivals are canceled this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If you're in the mood for fair food, look no further than the Apache Mall parking lot.

Solem Concessions put their food stands right outside of the Macy's department store. They're stocked with greasy favorites including corn dogs, cheese curds, french fries, and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

"All of our fairs and festivals have been cancelled for this season," Samantha Bluhm, general manager of Solem Concessions, said. "We do have a few that are still pending in August, but we needed to open up. Our workers are ready to work, and now we can definitely tell that people are ready for some fair food."

Bluhm tells KIMT News 3 they are working with Olmsted County Public Health to keep things safe amid the pandemic. However, many of that responsibility is up to the visitors in terms of social distancing and wearing a mask.

"We are just regularly sanitizing and making sure that we are wearing gloves," Bluhm said, "and our employees are wearing masks and just trying to do the best we can."

The plan is to keep the food stands open every day throughout the month of June, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.