Get your engines revving this weekend at the North Iowa Nationals

ROCKWELL, Iowa - Tractor and truck pulling enthusiasts have a reason to rejoice - the North Iowa Nationals are back!

About 140 pullers from across the country brought their tractors, trucks and modified versions of both to compete to see how far they can pull a metal sled to gain points as part of the series of competitions sanctioned by the National Tractor Pullers Association.

Jason Gibson of Georgetown, Kentucky has been a part of the tractor pull circuit for over 20 years, and this year was his first time competing at Rockwell. For the last five years, he's competed with his tractor Young Blood Jokers Wild, which features 9,000 horsepower under the hood. He says there's a story behind the name.

"We run a two-engine configuration class and a three-engine configuration class. The two engines Jokers Wild, two jokers kind of thing. It all spawns back to the guy that used to own this tractor, he named it The Joker, so it all goes together."

With the recent rainfall our area has been receiving as of late, Gibson says there's a fine balance when it comes to track conditions, as it can't be too dry and dusty, but also not heavily wet and muddy.

"If you get too much rain, it will hurt us. It makes the track real greasy and you can't get ahold of it. The grounds crew here does an excellent job and they have got a really good track built here. As long as the rain doesn't get too bad, we'll be alright."

Two more sessions will be held on Saturday. Admission is $25 for adults, $10 for kids ages 6-13, and free for those 5 and under. For a full schedule, including results, click here.