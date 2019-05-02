Get to know the new RPD Captain: 'We're better together than looking at an us versus them mentality’

ROCHESTER, Minn. – There is now a fourth police captain in the Rochester Police Department.

Instead of traditional crime-stopping on the Med-City streets, Capt. Jeff Stilwell will still be on the streets but stopping to talk to you.

In February, the department asked city council if it could reorganize to create this position to better connect with people in Rochester.

Previously a Lieutenant with RPD, Capt. Stilwell will be in charge of a number of areas like airport and transportation safety and crime prevention.

But one of his top priorities is creating strong relationships with people in the community.

“The people in marginalized communities that don’t feel like they have a voice, it’s sort of my job to make sure they know they have a voice,” Capt. Stilwell said.

He said one of the biggest challenges in starting this new position is breaking stereotypes.

“To get beyond both some staff and some community members’ previous experiences that have been negative and say, you know, none of us should be defined by an act in the worst day of our lives,” he said.

People can get to know Capt. Stilwell at his first community event on Thursday, May 2. He will be the guest in Police Chief Jim Franklin’s Coffee With A Cop event.

Capt. Stilwell wants people to know no topic is off the table.

“I really hope people come out and ask tough questions. I'm not afraid of tough questions, I've been on this job a long time and I really believe we're better together than looking at an ‘us versus them mentality’,” he said.

People can meet the new captain at Barbershop Talk suite at 3270 19th St NW suite 208. It goes from 8-10am.