Get ready for alternate parking in Rochester as seasonal parking begins soon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It might be hard to think about snow right now, but seasonal parking starts this week in Rochester.

Seasonal parking runs from Thursday, October 1st until May 1st of 2021. Alternate parking is the biggest requirement of seasonal parking. That means when it's an odd date on the calendar, you need to park on the odd side of the street and vice versa. To determine which side of the street is odd and even, you look at the house numbers.

The Communications Coordinator for the City of Rochester, Megan Moeller, explained the requirements are in place from 2 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon, so she recommends to just park for the next day when you get home in the evening. She said this allows the street maintenance crew to work all the way up to the curb line, whether that's for picking up leaves in the fall or snow in the winter. "So now in October, this is a great opportunity for our street sweepers to get out and pick up fall leaves and other debris that's in the street," explained Moeller. "Because when that debris makes its way to a storm drain, it could potentially cause a plug and cause localized flooding. Then also that debris is going to go to our local waterway and can cause pollution, which we would then see in the future in the form of algae or other types of problems."

Seasonal parking shouldn't be the only time you follow parking signs though. "It's important to remember to follow all the posted parking signs. Even if you're following even and odd side parking, you have to pay attention to the other signs because there are signs for no parking regardless of the day," said Moeller. "So you need to make sure you're paying attention to all the signs that are posted."

If you're not parked on the correct side of the street, you could be issued a $25 ticket.