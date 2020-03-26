Get board games delivered to you while you're at home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Gamez & More is offering a delivery service for any game they have in stock.

All you have to do make a minimum purchase of $25 and they'll deliver it for free. CEO Chad Thompson said people tend to isolate themselves while playing video games.

He explained this could help bring them together while also supporting the store which is currently closed to customers. "We're getting away from ostracizing ourselves online to actually come together," said Thompson. "While people are still playing board games in their homes, that just means that, 'well maybe we should go out to the game store when we're done with being inside.'"

Thompson said a lot of people have taken advantage of the service so far. He explained this will allow them to stay in touch with their customers until they can open again. "We still wanna keep that strength of community aspect of things going together and still playing what we love to do and that's playing games," said Thompson.

Gamez & More will continue delivering games as the shutdown continues, but if it turns out to be successful, it could become a permanent option in the future. If you would like to order a game to be delivered, you can call or text Gamez & More. You can visit their website for more information.