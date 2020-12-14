Get Covered 2021 Day was designed to urge Minnesotans to get health insurance

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Governor Tim Walz declared December 10th as Get Covered 2021 Day. The goal is to get people thinking about their health, while also helping slow the spread of COVID-19.

Millions of Americans have filed for unemployment, which could also mean they're no longer covered through their employer. The most important thing to note is the open enrollment period for health insurance is happening right now. So that means any Minnesotan who needs health insurance can shop around freely to see what coverage options are available. MNSure is the state's health insurance marketplace that's under the affordable care act.

If you do not qualify for a reduced cost for health insurance through MNSure, then you can call an independent insurance agency. An agent at Atlas Insurance, Taylor Gilbert, said although finances may be tight right now, you don't want to delay health coverage. "Even though it may put you in a bit of a financial or tight budget to get some type of health insurance, it's gonna mitigate really looking at a bill for the next five, ten, twenty years that's always hanging over you that you may not ever be able to pay off truly," he said.

After December 21st, you'll have to have a qualifying reason to apply with MNSure, like losing a job. "Everyone needs to live in the here and now. Really, it's the idea that I think a lot of folks that have gone without coverage in the past think that, 'I've gone this far without it.' But the number one rule of insurance is that we're trying to cover you for the event that it's unexpected - for the big event that we don't want to happen," said Gilbert. He said the best advice he can give is to be proactive.

If you aren't able to find an insurance that's suitable for you, it's recommended you go straight to your health provider.