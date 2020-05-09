Clear

Germany, South Korea facing new coronavirus outbreaks after easing restrictions

'The laws aren’t clear, the decree isn’t clear. You don’t know what you can do.'

ROME (AP) — South Korea's capital closed down more than 2,100 bars and other nightspots Saturday because of a new cluster of coronavirus infections, Germany scrambled to contain fresh outbreaks at slaughterhouses, and Italian authorities worried that people were getting too friendly at cocktail hour during the country's first weekend of eased restrictions.

The new flareups — and fears of a second wave of contagion — underscored the dilemma authorities face as they try to reopen their economies.

Around the world, the U.S. and other hard-hit countries are wrestling with how to ease curbs on business and public activity without causing the virus to come surging back.

Elsewhere, Belarus, which has not locked down despite increasing case numbers, saw tens of thousands of people turn out to mark Victory Day, the anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat in 1945. That was in contrast to Russia, which skipped the usual grand parade in Red Square.

Germany and South Korea have both carried out extensive testing and contact tracing and have been hailed for avoiding the mass deaths that have overwhelmed other countries. But even there, authorities have struggled with finding the balance between saving lives and saving jobs.

In South Korea, where a decline in new cases had prompted the government to loosen up, Seoul shut down thousands of nightclubs, hostess bars and discos after dozens of infections were linked to clubgoers who went out last weekend as the country relaxed its social-distancing guidelines.

Many of the infections were linked to a 29-year-old man who visited three nightclubs before testing positive. Mayor Park Won-soon said health workers were trying to contact some 1,940 people who had been at the three clubs and other places nearby.

The mayor said gains made against the virus are now threatened “because of a few careless people.”

Health officials in Germany faced outbreaks at three slaughterhouses in what was seen as a test of the government’s strategy for dealing with any resurgence of the virus as the restrictions are eased. At one slaughterhouse, in Coesfeld, 180 workers tested positive.

Germany’s NGG union, which represents food industry workers, said the outbreaks were the result of “a sick system." Freddy Adjan, a senior union official, said the meat industry has for years been relying on “dubious subcontractors” that exploit workers.

U.S. authorities are likewise watching for a second wave, more than two weeks after states began gradually reopening, with Georgia largely leading the way.

Meanwhile, governments came under fresh scrutiny over their handling of the crisis.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Europe must acknowledge that it “wasn’t well-prepared” for the outbreak. In the U.S., internal government emails obtained by The Associated Press show that a decision to shelve detailed advice from the nation’s top disease control experts for reopening communities during the epidemic came from the highest levels of the White House.

Worldwide, the virus is confirmed to have infected over 3.9 million people and killed more than 275,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University based on data reported by governments.

Hard-hit Italy saw people return to the streets for their traditional aperitivos and revel in fine weather as restrictions there eased. In some cases, people went too far for the authorities.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala warned that “a handful of crazy people’’ were putting the city’s economic recovery at risk, and threatened to shut down the city’s trendy Navigli district after crowds of young Milanese were seen out at aperitivo hour ignoring social-distancing rules.

In Rome, the Campo dei Fiori flower and vegetable market was bustling Saturday morning, the first weekend Italians were allowed outside for more than just work and necessities. The Campo piazza, long a center of nightlife, has also come back to life at the evening aperitivo hour.

But confusion about what is now allowed and what is not created frustration for business owners.

Carlo Alberto, owner of the TabaCafe, an Argentine empanada bar that was selling cocktails to a few customers Friday, said that since reopening this week he had been threatened with a fine by the police because of the crowds that had formed in front of his bar.

“Am I supposed to send them home? They need a guard here to do that,” he said. “The laws aren’t clear, the decree isn’t clear. You don’t know what you can do.”

In the U.S., the head of the Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn, put himself in quarantine after coming into contact with an infected person. And the government said it is delivering supplies of remdesivr, the first drug shown to speed the recovery of COVID-19 patients, to six more states. Seven states were sent cases of the medicine earlier in the week.

Elsewhere, Pakistan allowed shops, factories, construction sites and some other businesses to reopen Saturday, while more than 1,600 new cases and 24 deaths were reported. Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government is rolling back curbs because it can’t support millions of families that depend on daily wages.

The government warned that controls will be reimposed if the public fails to follow social-distancing guidelines.

In Spain, health authorities will allow certain regions to scale back their lockdowns starting Monday, with limited seating at bars, restaurants and other public places. But Madrid and Barcelona, the country’s largest cities, both badly hit by the virus, will remain shut down.

“The pandemic is evolving favorably, but there is a risk of another outbreak that could generate a serious catastrophe,” Spanish health official Fernando Simón said. “Personal responsibility is vital.”

This year’s observance of Victory Day in Russia had been expected to be especially large because it is the 75th anniversary. Instead, Vladimir Putin laid flowers at the tomb of the unknown soldier, and a show of military might was limited to a flyover of 75 warplanes and helicopters.

Belarus, though, held a military parade in front of big crowds in the capital, Minsk, despite sharply rising coronavirus infections. Belarus has not imposed restrictions to halt the virus’ spread, and authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko has dismissed concerns about it as a “psychosis.”

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 7234

Reported Deaths: 534
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin3153362
Stearns12744
Nobles11772
Ramsey80042
Anoka47727
Dakota36412
Olmsted3519
Kandiyohi2611
Clay22915
Washington21112
Scott1211
Martin1114
Sherburne951
St. Louis9012
Wright831
Rice811
Benton762
Carver690
Winona6815
Carlton640
Pine610
Blue Earth550
Polk450
Steele450
Cottonwood430
Freeborn410
Mower370
Unassigned310
Jackson290
Todd290
Le Sueur280
Murray260
Goodhue250
Crow Wing241
Dodge240
Itasca240
Becker220
Otter Tail210
Meeker200
Rock190
Watonwan190
Chisago181
Nicollet182
Lyon160
Douglas150
Waseca130
Wabasha130
Morrison120
Fillmore121
Wilkin113
Norman90
Brown91
Marshall80
McLeod80
Isanti70
Faribault70
Cass70
Pipestone60
Mille Lacs61
Beltrami60
Renville60
Kanabec50
Chippewa50
Pope50
Wadena40
Traverse30
Swift30
Sibley30
Lincoln30
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Houston20
Grant20
Aitkin20
Clearwater20
Lac qui Parle20
Big Stone20
Mahnomen21
Pennington10
Stevens10
Koochiching10
Lake10
Red Lake10
Kittson10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 11444

Reported Deaths: 243
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk215054
Woodbury15327
Black Hawk146320
Linn81358
Marshall7013
Dallas6545
Johnson5466
Muscatine44618
Tama32211
Louisa2813
Scott2768
Jasper2356
Wapello1920
Dubuque1816
Washington1557
Crawford1491
Allamakee1014
Poweshiek785
Pottawattamie762
Bremer575
Story541
Clinton531
Plymouth480
Henry421
Warren390
Cedar391
Sioux370
Benton341
Boone330
Buena Vista320
Guthrie320
Des Moines311
Jones310
Iowa270
Fayette240
Buchanan230
Clayton212
Mahaska201
Winneshiek180
Lee180
Osceola180
Grundy170
Unassigned170
Harrison170
Lyon160
Shelby160
Cerro Gordo140
Marion130
Greene130
Howard120
Hardin120
Butler120
Monona110
Madison101
Page100
Audubon90
Hamilton90
Clay90
Webster90
Davis80
Van Buren80
Delaware71
Mills70
Keokuk70
Jackson70
Franklin70
Dickinson60
Humboldt60
Wright60
Jefferson60
Chickasaw60
Carroll60
Appanoose63
Clarke50
Cherokee40
Winnebago30
Adair30
Montgomery30
Pocahontas30
Mitchell30
Hancock30
Monroe20
Kossuth20
Floyd20
Sac20
Calhoun10
Worth10
Fremont10
Palo Alto10
Cass10
Wayne10
Taylor10
Union10
Emmet00
Decatur00
