German leaders tour Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn.-German leaders toured Rochester buildings including Career and Technical Education Center to discuss ways to address issues in the community.

It was a room full of med city leaders... as well as leaders from an ocean away.

“We're honored to actually have 11 members of the German Parliament from a state called Rhine-Westphalia,” said Senator David Senjem.

The state is smaller than Minnesota but the population exceeds 17 million. Angela Freimuth is a German politician.

Rochester and Rhine-Westphalia are in a partnership. They collaborate on ideas to improve their communities. g

“We known each other for many years for many years now and changed a lot of ideas,” she said,

The visiting Germans were able to see what makes the Med-City thrive, they toured the world famous Mayo Clinic and C-Tech to get some good ideas.

“A fabulous experience it's fun of course and we do learn a lot and it's international relation,” said the Senator.

Rochester was able to look at how Germany is handling its workforce. Senator David Senjem says sometimes you have to look overseas to see what you can improve on at home.

“We have an opportunity through this initiative to this opportunity again not only be good friends with our German to also to learn from them it's been a wonderful experience very enjoyable,” he said.