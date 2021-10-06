German expert exchanges ideas on clean energy with local leaders

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local leaders took part in a transcontinental conversation on clean energy Wednesday.

Officials from the City of Rochester and Olmsted County welcomed Professor Christof Wetter, a renowned expert from the University of Applied Sciences in Muenster, Germany, to discuss clean energy initiatives in the Med City and abroad. Wetter's visit was part of the University of Minnesota's Climate Smart Municipalities program, connecting cities in the North Star State and Germany in hopes of accelerating progress toward improving our energy footprint.

"The most important thing is that everybody can, and everybody must, contribute to have this sustainable future," Wetter told KIMT.

Part of the context of Professor Wetter's visit was The City of Rochester's ambitious commitment to making a complete transition to renewable energy by 2030.

"I saw that there was a strong team working out all these plans, which you are doing during the next years, and it seems that this could be a great success, but will be difficult," Wetter said following the meeting.

The challenges are countless when it comes to cleaning up our energy footprint. One of the biggest - many of the renewable power sources we have available are less dense in energy content than fuel and coal.

"That means we have to find ways of how we could reduce this amount of energy which we need, and also thinking more in cycles, come to a circular economy, using the things we produce for a longer time - replace parts of it instead of throwing it entirely away," said Wetter.

There are also immense obstacles related to storage, spending, and transportation of clean energy. Still one of the most daunting, Wetter says, is making the case that new and more complex power systems are worth the trouble.

"The situation was easy, let's say, in the 2000's when we were just buying fuel, burning it in cars, so the mobility was secure." Describing similar examples, Wetter continued, "the companies would like to earn money on these 'working system,' and all of the houses are supplied with power, all of the houses are supplied with heat, and all the cars are running, and now you are trying to change this system, and that is difficult."

That leads Wetter to believe the power of conversation will be crucial moving forward.

"To contribute to, let's say, a better world, I think education and behavior, this is probably the most difficulty we have to survive."

Just last month, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton visited Germany to learn about clean energy initiatives in Wetter's home, Muenster.