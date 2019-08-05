Clear
Geotek expanding in Stewartville

As Rochester continues to grow, so do the surrounding communities. Geotek in Stewartville is getting a $150,000 grant from the Minnesota Investment Fund.

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.-The fiber glass company Geotek is getting a $150,000 grant from the Minnesota Investment Fund.
That's a state organization looking to improve economic vitality.

Geotek is headquartered in Stewartville and employs nearly 400 people in the community.
The company builds fiber glass products for infrastructure like materials that help hold up power lines.

“Our product helps keep the power on to hundreds of thousands and millions of people across the country d around the world,” said CEO Bob Wiltsie.

He says $150,000 will help expand their company, by adding a new manufacturing space.
Wiltsie says this grant is helping create permanent jobs in the local economy.

“We'll be creating 18 new jobs across our organization as part of this expansion. Over the last year we've added over 100 jobs at this site here in stewartville,” he said.

The company will be breaking ground on the project later this month.

