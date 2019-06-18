Clear

Georgia man sentenced for Mason City deception

Imonije Emuobosa Imonije Emuobosa

Must pay his victim thousands of dollars.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 12:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Georgia man accused of tricking a North Iowa woman out of thousands of dollars is pleading guilty.

Imonije Nathaniel Emuobosa, 41 of Jonesboro, GA, was charged with 2nd degree theft after Cerro Gordo County authorities said he pretended to be an agent of the United Nations diplomatic courier service and got a Mason City woman to give him $3,000 to deliver a box.

Emuobosa pleaded guilty to 4th degree theft and got a deferred judgment with one year of supervised probation. He must also pay $6,000 in restitution and a $315 civil penalty.

A deferred judgment means this conviction will be removed from Emuobosa’s record if he successfully completes his probation.

