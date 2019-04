Geneva man pleads guilty in Albert Lea disturbance

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered in a disturbance where police say two women were assaulted.

Derek Allan Rothmeier, 22 of Geneva, was arrested in November 2018 after Albert Lea police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of James Avenue. Rothmeier is accused of entering an apartment and punching two women when they tried to push him out the front door.

Rothmeier pleaded guilty Thursday to 1st degree burglary and violating a no contact order. His sentencing is scheduled for July 5.