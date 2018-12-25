Generous Gift of Life on Christmas Eve

ROCHESTER, Minn - In the hustle and bustle of this holiday season, as you search for the perfect gift, sometimes it simply can't be bought. It's an exclusive story you'll only see on KIMT News 3.

A miraculous miracle took place on Christmas Eve at Mayo Clinic.

"It's the best gift ever and as she said it's the last gift she is getting me for Christmas," joked Kevin O'Connor.

O'Connor is in need of a kidney transplant.

"It has progressively gotten worse and gotten to the point now that my kidneys are starting to shut down, so it's time to replace them," explained O'Connor.

On December 24th, one day before thee most magical day of the year and he got a second chance at life thanks to the generosity of his sister, Mary Bauer.

"I'm blessed she didn't think twice about it when I asked. Chances are better with a sibling," said O'Connor.

He was diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney Disease in his mid-30's. Going under the knife is nothing new for the siblings. Mary is now the second sibling to donate a kidney to a family member.

"Our younger brother also had a healthy kidney and our mom who had PKD, needed a transplant a little over 19 years ago," said Bauer.

O'Connor's surgery was expected to last four to six hours and Mary's about an hour and a half.

We wish both of them health and happiness in 2019!

If you're interested in donating.