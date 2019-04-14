Clear
Generations at Grand Meadow; Superlark's star plays final game

Jordyn Glynn played her final high school game Saturday, and a member of a Grand Meadow dynasty was there courtside.

Apr. 14, 2019
Zach Gilleland

NORTHFIELD, Minnesota -- For any athlete, it can be difficult to say goodbye to the place you call home. Grand Meadow senior Jordyn Glynn experienced this Saturday, wearing the Superlarks jersey one final time.

"It's very special, it means a lot and I'm glad I got the opportunity to be here," Glynn said.

Jordyn was one of the few seniors selected to the Minnesota Girl's Basketball All-Star game held at Carleton College in Northfield, Mn. Her coach at Grand Meadow Ryan Queensland coached her one final time in the game.

"It means the world that I got to have him as a coach all my years and to have him for this final game it means a lot and I'm so happy," Glynn said. 

The love for basketball at the school is past down through many generations. 

Beulah Ankeny is a 1936 graduate of Grand Meadow Public Schools and is also Jordyn's great-aunt. She was a part of one a Superlark's dynasty that won 94-consecutive games from 1929-1939. 

Beulah turns 100 later this week, and fans sung 'happy birthday' to her.

"Well it was something I hadn't had before," Ankeny said. 

Seeing her great-niece play in her last game in the same purple and white she wore more than 80 years ago was special to her. For Jordyn, it meant everything she could be there.

"It's crazy, especially at like being almost 100 like to have her support here it means the world," Glynn said.

Jordyn will continue her basketball career at the collegiate level this fall, signing a letter of intent to play at the University of St. Thomas. 

