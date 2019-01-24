Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

General Mills recalls some flour over salmonella concerns

General Mills is voluntarily recalling some bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour because of salmonella concerns.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 7:11 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — General Mills is voluntarily recalling some bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour because of salmonella concerns.

The 5-pound (2.26 kilograms) bags have a "better if used by" date of April 20, 2020 and the UPC code 000-16000-19610-0. Customers should discard the product.

The company says it discovered salmonella during sampling of the product, but it has not received "any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses."

General Mills says all other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected.

Salmonella can lead to fever, diarrhea, nausea and abdominal pain.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -19°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -12°
Charles City
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -9°
Rochester
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -9°
We're tracking blowing snow and dangerously cold temperatures with a strong northwest wind!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Dangerously Cold Wind Chills

Image

Rochester's Winterfest starts Thursday

Image

Byron Public Schools helping families impacted by shutdown

Image

NIACC WRESTLING VS. IOWA CENTRAL

Image

NIACC MEN DEFEAT LPTC

Image

NIACC WOMEN DEFEAT LPTC

Image

RCTC SWEEPS RIDGEWATER

Image

Newman Catholic girls defeat Rockford, 73-56

Image

SAW: KENDRA PETERSOHN

Image

Gas line hit in Mason City

Community Events